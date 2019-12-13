Skin disease biotech Processa Pharmaceuticals files for a $16 million Nasdaq IPO

Processa Pharmaceuticals, which is developing an analog therapy for necrotic skin disease, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $16 million in an initial public offering.



The Hanover, MD-based company was founded in 2011 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PCSA. It is currently listed on the OTCQB under the same ticker. No underwriter has been selected yet. No pricing terms were disclosed.





