Skin cream 'Fair & Lovely' to lose 'Fair' from name, says Unilever's Indian unit

BENGALURU, June 25 (Reuters) - The Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever ULVR.L said on Thursday it would rebrand its skin-lightening cream 'Fair and Lovely', which has been criticized for promoting negative stereotypes related to darker skin tones.

Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS said it would stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand, adding that the new name for the cream was awaiting regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

