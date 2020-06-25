Skin cream 'Fair & Lovely' to lose 'Fair' from name, says Unilever's Indian unit

Contributor
Derek Francis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

The Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever said on Thursday it would rebrand its skin-lightening cream 'Fair and Lovely', which has been criticized for promoting negative stereotypes related to darker skin tones.

BENGALURU, June 25 (Reuters) - The Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever ULVR.L said on Thursday it would rebrand its skin-lightening cream 'Fair and Lovely', which has been criticized for promoting negative stereotypes related to darker skin tones.

Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS said it would stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand, adding that the new name for the cream was awaiting regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363 and @derekfrancis089 on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More