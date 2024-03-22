News & Insights

US Markets
ABBV

Skin care company Galderma's shares open higher on stock market debut

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

March 22, 2024 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by John Revill and Dave Graham for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

ZURICH, March 22 (Reuters) - Skin care company Galderma GALD.S shares started trading at 61 Swiss francs ($67.85) on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Friday, up from the final price for its initial public offering of 53 Swiss francs per share.

Galderma's IPO, which was announced earlier this month, is likely to be one of the biggest in Europe this year. A successful debut could trigger other big flotations.

With an implied placement volume of up 2.3 billion francs, it is also the biggest in Switzerland since smart meter maker Landis + Gyr LANDI.S raised a similar amount in 2017.

Rising equity markets and the prospect of lower interest rates are helping to stoke investor interest in IPOs, although some companies have seen their shares drop after their debut.

Galderma, originally set up as a joint venture between Nestle NESN.S and L'Oreal OREP.PA, sells Cetaphil, a product for damaged and sensitive skin, as well as muscle relaxants, fillers and creams to treat medical problems for conditions like rosacea.

The IPO, which consisted mainly of new shares, will generate gross proceeds of 2 billion francs, which the company has said it will use to pay down debt.

($1 = 0.8991 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill and Dave Graham, editing by Rachel More and MIranda Murray)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.