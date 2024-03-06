News & Insights

Skin care company Galderma announces $2.3 billion float on Swiss exchange

March 06, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, March 6 (Reuters) - Galderma intends to raise roughly $2.3 billion when it floats on the Swiss stock exchange, the skin care company said as it announced its flotation on Wednesday.

The company, which was originally set up as a joint venture between Nestle NESN.S and L'Oreal OREP.PA in 1981, said it will use the money raised to pay down and refinance debt.

"Today marks the next step in our growth journey as the global dermatology category leader," said Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov.

"Since becoming an independent company in 2019, we have built a scalable integrated platform and established the foundation for our strong sustainable growth in attractive dermatology markets."

