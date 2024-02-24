Skillz (SKLZ) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 10.71

The average one-year price target for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) has been revised to 10.71 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 9.69 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.05% from the latest reported closing price of 6.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skillz. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKLZ is 0.01%, a decrease of 16.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.33% to 3,145K shares. The put/call ratio of SKLZ is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 404K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 5.71% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 336K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 36.72% over the last quarter.

Coastal Bridge Advisors holds 247K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 242K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 41.83% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 203K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Skillz Background Information



Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players around the world in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000.

