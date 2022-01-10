Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) dips 18% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So we hope that those who held Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 72% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Because Skillz hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 31% in a month.

After losing 18% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Skillz wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Skillz grew its revenue by 74% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 72% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:SKLZ Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Skillz

A Different Perspective

While Skillz shareholders are down 72% for the year, the market itself is up 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 24%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Skillz better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Skillz has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

