Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) closed the most recent trading day at $0.60, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.39% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Skillz Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 53.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.16 million, down 41.16% from the prior-year quarter.

SKLZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $178.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.43% and -34.93%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Skillz Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Skillz Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

