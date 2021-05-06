Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) closed the most recent trading day at $15.41, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.57% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.31% in that time.

SKLZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.47 per share and revenue of $368.59 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.63% and +60.18%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SKLZ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.05% lower within the past month. SKLZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

