Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) closed at $17.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 30.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34% in that time.

SKLZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $369.39 million, which would represent changes of 0% and +60.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SKLZ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 72.34% lower within the past month. SKLZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Skillz Inc. (SKLZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.