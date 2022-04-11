Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) closed at $2.57, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.88%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Skillz Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 30.77% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $90.45 million, up 8.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.65 per share and revenue of $400.56 million, which would represent changes of +5.8% and +4.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Skillz Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.45% higher. Skillz Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

