Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) closed at $0.69, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 31.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

Skillz Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Skillz Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.89 million, down 50.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $192.86 million. These totals would mark changes of +51.79% and -29.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Skillz Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 41.61% higher. Skillz Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SKLZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

