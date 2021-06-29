Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) closed at $22.16, marking a +1.7% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 28.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 10.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

SKLZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.51 per share and revenue of $376.78 million. These totals would mark changes of -24.39% and +63.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SKLZ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SKLZ is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.