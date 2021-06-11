Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) closed the most recent trading day at $21.48, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 55.13% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

SKLZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.51 per share and revenue of $376.78 million, which would represent changes of -24.39% and +63.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SKLZ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SKLZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.