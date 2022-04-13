Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) closed the most recent trading day at $2.58, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Skillz Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Skillz Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $94.61 million, up 13.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.65 per share and revenue of $400.09 million. These totals would mark changes of +5.8% and +4.17%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Skillz Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.98% higher within the past month. Skillz Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

