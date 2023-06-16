Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) closed at $0.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Skillz Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Skillz Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.16 million, down 41.16% from the prior-year quarter.

SKLZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $178.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.43% and -34.93%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Skillz Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Skillz Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.