Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) closed at $19.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 20.21% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.23% in that time.

SKLZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.51 per share and revenue of $376.78 million, which would represent changes of -24.39% and +63.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SKLZ should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SKLZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.