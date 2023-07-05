Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) closed at $9.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Skillz Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.47, up 51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.16 million, down 41.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.93 per share and revenue of $178.23 million, which would represent changes of +47.05% and -34.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Skillz Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Skillz Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

