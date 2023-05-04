Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) closed the most recent trading day at $0.58, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Skillz Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Skillz Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.89 million, down 50.89% from the year-ago period.

SKLZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $192.86 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.79% and -29.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Skillz Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.08% higher. Skillz Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

