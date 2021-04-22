Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) closed the most recent trading day at $16.57, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 46% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SKLZ as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2021.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $369.39 million, which would represent changes of 0% and +60.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SKLZ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.73% lower. SKLZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SKLZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

