Skillz Inc - (SKLZ) Price Target Increased by 1526.11% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for Skillz Inc - (NYSE:SKLZ) has been revised to 14.79 / share. This is an increase of 1,526.11% from the prior estimate of 0.91 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.68% from the latest reported closing price of 9.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skillz Inc -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKLZ is 0.23%, an increase of 20.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 156,000K shares. The put/call ratio of SKLZ is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Associates IX holds 22,910K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wildcat Capital Management holds 19,597K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,632K shares, representing a decrease of 10.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 7,088K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing an increase of 92.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 1,286.48% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,011K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,194K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,028K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,529K shares, representing a decrease of 24.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Skillz Background Information

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players around the world in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000.

