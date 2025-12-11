Markets
SKIL

Skillsoft Shares Fall 25% After Q3 Results And Guidance Cut

December 11, 2025 — 02:11 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) fell 25.23%, declining $1.95 to $5.76, after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results that showed continued revenue pressure and lowered full-year guidance.

Total revenue decreased 7 percent year-over-year to $125 million, with Content revenue down 6 percent and Instructor-Led Training revenue down 10 percent.

The company also reduced its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook, citing softness in customer spending and longer sales cycles. Shares moved sharply lower on the weaker results and revised guidance.

Skillsoft opened at $7.42, hit a high of $7.53, and a low of $5.61, compared with the previous close of $7.71. The stock trades on the NYSE.

Trading volume surged to over 4.3 million shares, far above the average volume of approximately 580,000. The 52-week range is $5.35 - $33.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SKIL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.