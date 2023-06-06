News & Insights

Skillsoft Q1 Loss Widens, Revenue Misses Street

June 06, 2023 — 06:12 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) on Tuesday reported a wider loss for the first quarter and revenue that came below the Street estimates.

Tuesday, the stock closed at $1.68 in the regular trading hours, up 2.44% or $0.04 a share, on the New York Stock Exchange. The company reported a net loss of $44.2 million or $0.27 per share for the quarter, wider than the loss of $21.6 million or $0.15 per share one year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the loss to be $0.18 per share.

Net revenue in the quarter was $135.5 million, an increase from $134.8 the same time last year. It came below the consensus estimates of $136.5 million.

