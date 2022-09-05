Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 26% this week, taking three-year losses to 71%

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL), who have seen the share price tank a massive 71% over a three year period. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 71% lower in that time. Furthermore, it's down 54% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since Skillsoft has shed US$166m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Given that Skillsoft didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SKIL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 5th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Skillsoft will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Skillsoft shareholders are down 71% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 18%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 20% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Skillsoft (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

