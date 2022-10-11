Skillsoft Names Richard Walker CFO - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) has appointed Richard Walker, current Chief Corporate Strategy and Development Officer, as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 28, 2022. Gary Ferrera, current CFO, is stepping down to pursue personal interests and will remain with the company through December 2022. Walker will maintain his corporate strategy and development responsibilities, the company noted.

Walker previously served as Chief Financial Officer of IHS, and more recently as Chief Financial Officer of ServiceSource.

Skillsoft also reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 outlook, originally provided on September 7, 2022.

