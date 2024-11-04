Skillful Craftsman Expands and Offers Free Training

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (EDTK) has released an update.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ: EDTK) is expanding its reach by establishing a subsidiary in the U.S. to tap into the international skills training market. The company is also removing membership fees for its Education Cloud Platform, offering free online skills training, aiming to grow its customer base. This strategic move could attract investors interested in the education sector and the company’s growth potential.

