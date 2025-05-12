Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited Strengthens Leadership Team with New CTO and CPO Hires

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited hires new CTO and CPO to enhance product innovation and drive growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited, a leading education technology firm based in Shenzhen, announced the hiring of Chunyang Yuan as Chief Technology Officer and Jie Ma as Chief Product Officer to enhance product innovation and accelerate growth. Yuan brings over 20 years of software development experience with expertise in AI and machine learning, having previously led successful product launches at Meituan. Ma, with over 12 years in product management and experience at Baidu and Meituan, is skilled in developing innovative products and implementing AI solutions. Both executives are expected to contribute significantly to advancing the company's mission of integrating technology into education for improving teaching and learning outcomes.

Potential Positives

The hiring of Mr. Chunyang Yuan as Chief Technology Officer brings over 20 years of software development experience and a strong background in machine learning and artificial intelligence, which could enhance the Company’s technological capabilities.

The recruitment of Mr. Jie Ma as Chief Product Officer introduces significant expertise in product management and AI, potentially leading to innovative product development and market growth.

The addition of these seasoned professionals reflects the Company's commitment to driving new product/service innovation and accelerating business growth, positioning it well for future advancements in educational technology.

The focus on integrating artificial intelligence and digital technology aligns with current trends in the educational sector, potentially increasing the Company’s competitive edge in the market.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of new hires may indicate a lack of existing leadership or expertise in critical areas, potentially reflecting internal weaknesses in innovation and product development.

Relying heavily on forward-looking statements can create uncertainty for investors, as the company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forecasts, which may lead to skepticism about future performance.

Significant focus on AI and technology could raise concerns about the company's ability to keep pace with rapid industry changes and competition, particularly if previous offerings have not met market expectations.

FAQ

Who are the new key hires at Skillful Craftsman?

The new key hires are Mr. Chunyang Yuan as Chief Technology Officer and Mr. Jie Ma as Chief Product Officer.

What is Mr. Chunyang Yuan's professional background?

Mr. Yuan has over 20 years in software development, specializing in machine learning and AI, with significant experience in R&D management.

What expertise does Mr. Jie Ma bring to Skillful Craftsman?

Mr. Ma has over 12 years in product management, with a strong focus on AI and innovative product development in leading internet companies.

What is the mission of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited?

The Company aims to advance educational innovation through digital transformation, enhancing teaching effectiveness and student outcomes using AI technology.

What does the Safe Harbor Statement mean for investors?

The Safe Harbor Statement outlines the forward-looking nature of the Company's projections, emphasizing the uncertainty of achieving future performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EDTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $EDTK stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Shenzhen, China, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited ("Skillful Craftsman" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EDTK), a pioneering education technology company that offers interactive online learning services, today announced the hiring of two experienced professionals to help drive new product/service innovation and accelerate business growth.





Mr. Chunyang Yuan, the newly hired Chief Technology Officer of the Company, is a senior software development engineer with more than 20 years of software development experience and 8 years of working experience in multinational software companies, and more than 10 years of R&D team management experience. Mr. Yuan is well versed in machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, especially in the field of human-computer interaction, dialogue systems and big models. Mr. Yuan has led the successful incubation of several products from development to launch at Meituan, a leading Chinese technology-driven retail and local services platform, and has achieved significant results in the business implementation of AI and innovative products. In addition, Mr. Yuan has deep experience in entrepreneurship and driving the deep integration of technology and business through innovation and efficient management.





Mr. Jie Ma, the newly hired Chief Product Officer of the Company, is a senior product expert with over 12 years of experience in product management. His career history includes well-known internet companies such as Baidu, a leading Chinese technology company primarily focused on search engineering, AI and internet-related services, and Meituan. Mr. Ma is deeply engaged in the field of AI, and highly skilled at building and bringing innovative products to life, and generating markets for them. Mr. Ma has overseen the development of product strategy, operation processes and tool development, strategy optimization, and user experience assurance. Mr. Ma has also successfully promoted the scale application of AI outbound robots of Meituan's business lines. Mr. Ma is expert at driving projects from inception to launch, and has led the development of the innovative products Baidu Chance App and Baidu Cloud Map.







About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited











Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited ("Skillful Craftsman" or the "Company") is focused on advancing technological innovation in education through the digital transformation of educational institutions. The Company’s intelligent learning platforms and teaching management systems help educational organizations achieve more effective teaching, enhanced student outcomes and stronger connections in education communities. The Company is committed to promoting learning innovation through the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technology, and creating efficient, intelligent and sustainable education solutions.







Safe Harbor Statement







This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements represent the beliefs, projections, and predictions of the Company about future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information available at the time they are made and reflect the management's beliefs as of that time. However, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements described in or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times by which, or whether, our performance or results may be achieved. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited





Investor Relations Department





Mello Bai, Corporate Secretary





Email:



mello.bai@kingwayedu.cn









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.