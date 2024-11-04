Skillful Craftsman Education Technology to establish U.S.-based subsidiary

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (EDTK) announced that the board of directors of the company has approved a plan to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States, to expand into the international new skills training market. Additionally, the board has approved, starting October 1, the company will remove the membership fee requirement for the Education Cloud Platform under Wuxi Kingway Technology, a variable interest entity of the company in China, offering free online skills training for all users in need to expand our customer base.

