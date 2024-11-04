News & Insights

Stocks
EDTK

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology to establish U.S.-based subsidiary

November 04, 2024 — 05:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (EDTK) announced that the board of directors of the company has approved a plan to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States, to expand into the international new skills training market. Additionally, the board has approved, starting October 1, the company will remove the membership fee requirement for the Education Cloud Platform under Wuxi Kingway Technology, a variable interest entity of the company in China, offering free online skills training for all users in need to expand our customer base.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EDTK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDTK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.