$SKIL Earnings Results: $SKIL Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SKIL ($SKIL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported earnings of $2.11 per share, beating estimates of -$1.41 by $3.52. The company also reported revenue of $133,750,000, beating estimates of $129,610,716 by $4,139,284.
$SKIL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $SKIL stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AREX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 146,590 shares (+75.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,512,296
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 65,518 shares (+46.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,569,811
- UBS GROUP AG added 47,222 shares (+711.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,131,439
- PARADICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 40,167 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $962,401
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 16,949 shares (+132.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $406,098
- CORTON CAPITAL INC. removed 16,528 shares (-61.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,010
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 16,458 shares (+12013.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $394,333
