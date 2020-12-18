SKIET applies for preliminary approval for IPO –parent SK Innovation

SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Innovation 096770.KS said on Friday its subsidiary SK IE Technology has applied for preliminary approval of its initial public offering.

Mirae Asset Daewoo Co Ltd 006800.KS and JPMorgan will act as lead managers for the deal. SK Innovation said the company plans to complete the IPO process next year.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Tom Hogue)

