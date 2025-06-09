SKFRY vs. ESAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication stocks are likely familiar with AB SKF (SKFRY) and Esab (ESAB). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, AB SKF is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Esab has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SKFRY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ESAB has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

SKFRY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.28, while ESAB has a forward P/E of 24.69. We also note that SKFRY has a PEG ratio of 2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ESAB currently has a PEG ratio of 3.10.

Another notable valuation metric for SKFRY is its P/B ratio of 1.82. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ESAB has a P/B of 3.95.

Based on these metrics and many more, SKFRY holds a Value grade of B, while ESAB has a Value grade of D.

SKFRY stands above ESAB thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that SKFRY is the superior value option right now.

