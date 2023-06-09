SKF to invest up to $278 mln to meet decarbonisation goal by 2030

COPENHAGEN, June 9 (Reuters) - Swedish bearings maker SKF SKFb.ST will invest up to 3 billion Swedish crowns ($278.10 million) by 2030 to boost energy efficiency and remove carbon emissions from its operation, the company said in a statement on Friday.

