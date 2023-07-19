SKF stands by full-year sales outlook after Q2 profit tops forecast

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Sweden's SKF SKFb.ST, the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, reported adjusted second-quarter earnings above market expectations on Wednesday and stood by its outlook for like-for-like sales for the full year.

The manufacturer, seen as a gauge for global industrial demand due to its wide customer base, said it expected uncertainty to linger in its markets and forecast "mid-single digit" like-for-like sales growth in the third quarter.

For the full year, it said it still expected "high single digit" growth in organic sales.

SKF said adjusted operating earnings rose to 3.61 billion crowns ($353 million) in the second quarter from a year-ago 2.47 billion to come in above a mean forecast of 3.38 billion, according to Refinitiv analyst estimates.

($1 = 10.2262 Swedish crowns)

