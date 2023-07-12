SKF sells coolant pumps business to Ebara

Adds detail on deal in paragraph 2

STOCKHOLM, July 12 (Reuters) - Swedish bearings maker SKF SKFb.ST has agreed to sell its coolant pumps business Spandau Pumpen to Ebara Corporation, it said on Wednesday.

SKF said in a statement the sale to the Japanese group's subsidiary Ebara Pumps Europe was in line with its push to trim its product portfolio and would not have a material effect on group financials.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

