SKF sells coolant pumps business to Ebara

July 12, 2023 — 03:18 am EDT

STOCKHOLM, July 12 (Reuters) - Swedish bearings maker SKF SKFb.ST has agreed to sell its coolant pumps business Spandau Pumpen to Ebara Corporation, it said on Wednesday.

SKF said in a statement the sale to the Japanese group's subsidiary Ebara Pumps Europe was in line with its push to trim its product portfolio and would not have a material effect on group financials.

