SKF Q2 Net Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY.PK), Friday announced second-quarter financial results, reporting a net profit of MSEK 583 compared to MSEK 1,663 in the previous year.

On adjusted basis, net profit totaled MSEK 2,373 compared to MSEK 2,498 last year.

Net sales declined to MSEK 23,166 from MSEK 25,606 in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the Sweden-based company expects organic sales to be relatively unchanged in the third quarter, year-over-year.

Thursday, SKF's stock closed at $23.25, up 0.35 percent on the OTC Markets.

