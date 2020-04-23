SKF Q1 profit tops forecast but pandemic hitting demand

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

SKF, the world's biggest maker of ball bearings, reported first-quarter operating earnings well ahead of market forecasts on Thursday but refrained from giving a demand forecast for the current quarter due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds CEO comment, background, detail

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - SKF SKFb.ST, the world's biggest maker of ball bearings, reported first-quarter operating earnings well ahead of market forecasts on Thursday but refrained from giving a demand forecast for the current quarter due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

In spite of a steep 9% organic sales drop already in the first quarter, SKF managed to keep its adjusted operating margin unchanged versus a year earlier, highlighting a stronger resilience in the business after years of restructuring.

Still SKF said sales had plunged 25% in the last two week of March and it opted not to give a demand forecast for the second quarter due to the highly uncertain situation.

Quarterly operating earnings at the rival of Germany's Schaeffler SHA_p.DE were 2.27 billion crowns ($225 million), down from 2.66 billion crowns in the same quarter in 2019, but well above the 2.07 billion crowns seen in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

Adjusted for non-recurring items, the operating profit was 2.57 billion crowns in the quarter, SKF said.

"We have delivered another very strong set of results, despite falling demand connected to the COVID-19 pandemic," SKF CEO Alrik Danielson said in a statement.

"We have continued to invest in innovation, optimize our operations and reduce costs."

SKF, which generates about 30% of group sales from its automotive business and 70% from its far more profitable industrial business, had earlier flagged it expected a material negative financial impact from the virus outbreak from the end of March

($1 = 10.0899 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard and Kim Coghill)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters