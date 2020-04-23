SKF Q1 profit tops forecast but pandemic hitting demand

Adds CEO comment, background, detail

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - SKF SKFb.ST, the world's biggest maker of ball bearings, reported first-quarter operating earnings well ahead of market forecasts on Thursday but refrained from giving a demand forecast for the current quarter due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

In spite of a steep 9% organic sales drop already in the first quarter, SKF managed to keep its adjusted operating margin unchanged versus a year earlier, highlighting a stronger resilience in the business after years of restructuring.

Still SKF said sales had plunged 25% in the last two week of March and it opted not to give a demand forecast for the second quarter due to the highly uncertain situation.

Quarterly operating earnings at the rival of Germany's Schaeffler SHA_p.DE were 2.27 billion crowns ($225 million), down from 2.66 billion crowns in the same quarter in 2019, but well above the 2.07 billion crowns seen in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

Adjusted for non-recurring items, the operating profit was 2.57 billion crowns in the quarter, SKF said.

"We have delivered another very strong set of results, despite falling demand connected to the COVID-19 pandemic," SKF CEO Alrik Danielson said in a statement.

"We have continued to invest in innovation, optimize our operations and reduce costs."

SKF, which generates about 30% of group sales from its automotive business and 70% from its far more profitable industrial business, had earlier flagged it expected a material negative financial impact from the virus outbreak from the end of March

