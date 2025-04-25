Markets
SKUFF

SKF Q1 Net Profit Declines; Organic Sales Down 3.5%

April 25, 2025 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SKF reported first-quarter net profit of 1.95 billion Swedish kronor compared to 2.00 billion kronor, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 3.95 kronor compared to 4.15 kronor. Adjusted net profit declined to 2.30 billion Swedish kronor from 2.31 billion kronor. Adjusted earnings per share was 4.71 kronor compared to 4.83 kronor.

First-quarter net sales were 23.97 billion Swedish kronor compared to 24.70 billion kronor, last year. Organic sales were down 3.5% compared to last year.

The company expects another quarter with negative volumes and projects organic sales to weaken somewhat in second quarter, year-over-year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SKUFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.