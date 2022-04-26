SKF cuts growth outlook over Russian exit after profit beats

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Sweden's SKF SKFb.ST lowered its outlook for sales growth this year due to its planned exit from the Russian market after the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings reported first-quarter profits well above expectations.

The Gothenburg-based manufacturer said it expected organic, or like-for-like, sales growth of about 4-8% in 2022 versus its previous forecast of around 5-10%, while predicting organic sales in the second quarter would be relatively unchanged year-on-year.

SKF is being hard hit by industry-wide supply chain challenges and cost inflation and is seeking to buttress its margins by raising prices and cutting costs, moves that helped compensate for the headwind in the first quarter.

Quarterly adjusted operating profit rose to 3.06 billion crowns ($315.8 million) from 2.79 billion a year earlier, beating the 2.58 billion mean analysts' forecast according to a Refinitiv poll.

Organic sales grew by 6.5% during the quarter, which generates about 75% of group sales from its industrial business and 25% from the automotive sector.

SKF, whose rivals include Germany's Schaeffler SHA_p.DE, said last week it would leave Russia, which accounted for roughly 2% of its total sales in 2021, and take a related write-down of 500 million crowns in the second quarter.

