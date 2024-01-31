SKF core profit beats forecast, sees slower sales in 2024

By Niklas Pollard

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sweden's SKF SKFb.ST, the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings that beat market expectations on Wednesday but said it expected a mid-single-digit like-for-like sales decline in the first quarter.

The manufacturer, seen as bellwether for global industrial demand due to its wide customer base, also said it expected like-for-like sales to decline by a low single digit percentage for the full year.

SKF reported operating earnings excluding items affecting comparability of 2.93 billion crowns ($281 million) in the quarter compared to 2.54 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast of 2.76 billion, according to LSEG analyst estimates.

The company booked bigger-than-expected one-off costs of 1.0 billion crowns in the quarter, stemming from restructuring and factory closures, currency devaluation in Argentina and impairments due to the consolidation of manufacturing plants.

The company proposed paying an annual dividend of 7.50 crowns per share, up from 7.00 crowns a year earlier and just below the 7.66 crowns seen by analysts.

The competitor of Germany's Schaeffler SHA_p.DE weathered a year of strong cost inflation in 2023, offsetting much of the impact through price hikes of its own as it navigated decent if uncertain demand that tapered off towards year-end.

The Gothenburg-based manufacturer said sales declined 1.9% on an organic, or like-for-like basis in the final quarter of last year.

"In the quarter, we saw lower customer demand in all of our regions due to the economic slowdown, partially offset by effective price & mix management," SKF Chief Executive Rickard Gustafson said in a statement.

"In 2024, we expect to see continued market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty and the business is prepared to tackle different scenarios."

($1 = 10.4271 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Terje Solsvik)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.