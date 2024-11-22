SKF AB upgraded to Buy from Reduce at Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Johan Sjoberg double upgraded SKF AB (SKFRY) to Buy from Reduce with a price target of SEK 240, up from SEK 200. The firm sees the company’s bottoming out in the near-term and says that as its volumes recover in 2025, so should margins.

