SKF AB price target lowered to SEK 235 from SEK 241 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on SKF AB (SKFRY) to SEK 235 from SEK 241 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SKFRY:
- SKF AB price target lowered to SEK 198 from SEK 199 at Deutsche Bank
- SKF AB Reports Solid Margins Amid Market Challenges
- SKFRY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- SKF AB price target lowered to SEK 204 from SEK 208 at Citi
- SKF AB price target lowered to SEK 241 from SEK 244 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.