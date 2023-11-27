SKF AB - ADR (SKFRY) Price Target Increased by 5.54% to 19.05

The average one-year price target for SKF AB - ADR (OTC:SKFRY) has been revised to 19.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.54% from the prior estimate of 18.05 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.53 to a high of 28.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.70% from the latest reported closing price of 18.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in SKF AB - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKFRY is 0.19%, a decrease of 49.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 45.60% to 204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beddow Capital Management holds 189K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKFRY by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Motco holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 88.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKFRY by 794.13% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 23.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKFRY by 79.82% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

