Skeena Resources (SKE) Price Target Increased by 18.36% to 21.81

The average one-year price target for Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) has been revised to $21.81 / share. This is an increase of 18.36% from the prior estimate of $18.42 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.59 to a high of $27.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.36% from the latest reported closing price of $16.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skeena Resources. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKE is 0.46%, an increase of 12.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 64,178K shares. The put/call ratio of SKE is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 14,030K shares representing 11.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,917K shares , representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 50.45% over the last quarter.

Orion Resource Partners holds 5,148K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,720K shares , representing a decrease of 49.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,071K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,814K shares , representing a decrease of 18.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 16.86% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 2,997K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,867K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 61.67% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,454K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,544K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 40.29% over the last quarter.

