Skeena Resources (SKE) Price Target Increased by 13.06% to 38.86

The average one-year price target for Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) has been revised to $38.86 / share. This is an increase of 13.06% from the prior estimate of $34.38 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.04 to a high of $45.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.69% from the latest reported closing price of $31.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skeena Resources. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKE is 0.57%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.27% to 56,968K shares. The put/call ratio of SKE is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 15,829K shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,872K shares , representing a decrease of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,863K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,742K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Orion Resource Partners holds 2,776K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,448K shares , representing a decrease of 24.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 40.56% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 2,536K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,489K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 20.61% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,397K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 36.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.