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SKE

Skeena Resources (SKE) Price Target Increased by 13.06% to 38.86

April 08, 2026 — 09:23 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) has been revised to $38.86 / share. This is an increase of 13.06% from the prior estimate of $34.38 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.04 to a high of $45.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.69% from the latest reported closing price of $31.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skeena Resources. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKE is 0.57%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.27% to 56,968K shares. SKE / Skeena Resources Limited Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SKE is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 15,829K shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,872K shares , representing a decrease of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,863K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,742K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Orion Resource Partners holds 2,776K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,448K shares , representing a decrease of 24.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 40.56% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 2,536K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,489K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 20.61% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,397K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 36.54% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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