Skechers USA Sues Laforst Shoes For Patent Infringement - Quick Facts

September 06, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Skechers USA has sued Laforst Shoes, Inc. for patent infringement of its Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins designs. Skechers USA said, in 2023, Laforst introduced a footwear style which incorporates multiple designs that infringe upon five separate Skechers patents for its highly successful Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins footwear. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Skechers said it will continue to aggressively police and enforce its proprietary rights to Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins designs and technologies.

