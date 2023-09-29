Skechers USA (SKX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.69, changing hands as high as $50.62 per share. Skechers USA Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKX's low point in its 52 week range is $31.28 per share, with $56.531 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.93.

