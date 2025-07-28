Skechers USA To Defend Patent Suit Filed By Kizik Design

(RTTNews) - Skechers USA said it will vigorously defend the patent suit filed in Texas federal court against Skechers by Kizik Design alleging, in essence, that the entire line of Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins infringe Kizik's patents. The company believes that Kizik's allegations are baseless.

Michael Greenberg, President of Skechers, stated, "The timing of this lawsuit is curious, coming on the heels of Skechers announcing a $9.42 billion merger with 3G Capital. Skechers has been advertising and selling its Slip-ins since December 2021 without so much as a letter from Kizik. Then, after the merger is announced, Kizik hires a law firm also used by Nike and attacks our whole Slip-ins product line."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.