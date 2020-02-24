Skechers USA Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SKX

In trading on Monday, shares of Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.07, changing hands as low as $34.07 per share. Skechers USA Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.20 per share, with $44.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.20.

