Skechers USA Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SKX

In trading on Friday, shares of Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.66, changing hands as high as $44.92 per share. Skechers USA Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKX's low point in its 52 week range is $30.06 per share, with $55.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.93.

