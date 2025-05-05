Markets
Skechers U.S.A To Be Acquired By 3G Capital For $63.00/shr Cash, Stock Surge

(RTTNews) - Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX), a footwear and apparel company, on Monday announced that it has agreed to be acquired by 3G Capital, an investment firm and private partnership, for $63.00 per share in cash.

The transaction is at a 30% premium over its recent average stock price and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025. Additionally, Skechers signed a support agreement.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. are increasing by around 25% in the pre-market trading.

Shareholders will have the option to receive $57.00 in cash plus one unlisted, non-transferable equity unit.

Once the deal is completed, Skechers' shares will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, and the company will operate as a private business.

Skechers will continue to focus on ongoing strategies such as designing award-winning and innovative products, international development, direct-to-consumer expansion, domestic wholesale growth, and strategic investments in global distribution, infrastructure, and technology.

As part of the merger deal, Skechers signed a support agreement on May 4, 2025, with Robert Greenberg and other family members, who agreed to choose the mixed payment option in the transaction.

In the pre-market trading, Skechers is 25.12% higher at $61.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.

