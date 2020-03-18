SKECHERS USA Announces Closure Of Stores; Withdraws Q1 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SKECHERS USA, Inc. (SKX) announced it is temporarily closing company-owned Skechers retail stores in North America and select European markets through March 28, 2020.

David Weinberg, COO, stated: "We are monitoring our business and the impact of the virus in all countries and will continue to close stores as we feel needed."

SKECHERS USA also announced its decision to withdraw first quarter guidance due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The company plans to provide further information during its first quarter earnings call.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.